When Logan Paul was warned that he would get jumped and stabbed before the KSI fight

YouTuber Logan Paul found himself the subject of threats as he ventured into the UK for his rematch with fellow YouTuber KSI.

The 25-year-old was reportedly threatened ahead of his trip to East London. He was going there to attend a promotional event for his fight. At a time when East London was brimming with knife crimes, Logan Paul went on to share the poster of his fight for the purpose of marketing the promotional event. In the caption, he wrote,

"London see u monday. pls don't stab me."

The comment received mixed reactions from the Twitter universe. A large number of people slammed Logan Paul for his seemingly sarcastic comment. On the other hand, there were people who took Logan Paul for his word. In fact, one user even warned Logan of imminent threat by an organised crime group.

This happened when Logan's friend Mike Majlak shared the promotional Tweet to his page. A fan commented on the post warning Mike and Logan of a planned attack. The comment read:

"Mike, be safe, there's an organized group in London that wants to stab you and pour acid on Logan. Don't take Greg, he'll become the target too"

Moreover, this is not the only scenario in which the possibility of a possible knife attack was discussed.

YouTuber Ben Phillips, along with his brother Elliot, was supposed to attend the press conference as well. Yet, in an interesting turn of events, he Tweeted about his inability to join the press conference. Citing the reason, he wrote,

"Myself and Elliot have decided not to go to the conference based in east London for the [KSI vs Logan Paul] match down to the fact we’ve received a lot of threats basically stating we’re getting stabbed. However I know [Logan Paul] is made of Kevlar skin... so he’s good."

What did Logan Paul do to tackle the threats he was receiving?

Well, nothing. Logan Paul went on to attend the promotional event as planned, and managed to return unharmed. No untoward incident took place at the event, and the proceedings went uninterrupted. Nevertheless, the security at the event was prepared to tackle any occurrence which may take place. After all, it's not like the gravity of these threats was negligible. With fans showing up in abundance both in the arena and streaming from around the globe, the security was bound to be beefed up for facing any threat possible.

KSI and Logan Paul went on to lock horns in a professional boxing match.

KSI would emerge the winner via split-decision.