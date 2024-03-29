Max Holloway is one of the greatest fighters in the world and is scheduled to take part in one of UFC 300's marquee bouts, where he challenges Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title. This, however, isn't the legendary Hawaiian's first crack at a championship belt.

Holloway is a former champion, among the best-ever at featherweight, which he ruled for two years. While everyone knows of his status as a former champion, many may have forgotten exactly when he first won the title.

When did Max Holloway become champion? UFC record of 'Blessed'

Max Holloway is a 145-pound mainstay, who has turned away multiple top contenders gunning for the title in his division. While he has been entrenched in the role of a title gatekeeper over the past few years, Holloway is a former UFC featherweight champion.

At one point, his standing in the division was such that UFC color commentator Joe Rogan proclaimed him the greatest 145-pounder of all time. Whether a premature label or not, 'Blessed' left fans and fellow fighters in awe of his sublime striking skills and bottomless gas tank.

The Hawaiian star faced José Aldo at UFC 212 on June 3, 2017, for the undisputed title. At the time, Holloway was the interim champion, but he TKO'd the legendary Brazilian within three rounds to crown himself the new undisputed titleholder.

Revisiting Max Holloway's full UFC career

Max Holloway made his UFC debut against Dustin Poirier, losing via submission in round one. Afterward, he racked up three consecutive wins before losing to Dennis Bermudez via split decision, and to Conor McGregor via unanimous decision. He then went on a nine-fight win streak.

It culminated in an interim featherweight title fight with former lightweight kingpin Anthony Pettis, who he TKO'd in three rounds to become the interim champion and book a unification bout with then undisputed titleholder, José Aldo. The pair locked horns at UFC 212, where 'Blessed' TKO'd him in round three.

He made his first title defense against Aldo in a rematch, where he again TKO'd the Brazilian in round three. He followed that up with a four-round destruction of Brian Ortega, forcing a doctor stoppage to defend his title for the second time.

Afterward, he faced Poirier in a rematch at lightweight for the division's interim title but lost via unanimous decision. He returned to featherweight, facing Frankie Edgar, who he dispatched in lopsided fashion, before losing his belt to Alexander Volkanovski.

The loss marked the end of his title reign, as he had an immediate rematch before a two-fight win streak earned him another title rematch. Holloway lost again but won his subsequent two fights to go 25-7 overall.