When Miesha Tate had a hilarious reaction to Joe Rogan staring at her

Joe Rogan was involved in an awkward incident involving Miesha Tate at the UFC 200 weigh-ins. While the former women's bantamweight champion got on the scale, the cameras caught the UFC commentator struggling to keep his eyes off the fighter.

The duo later enjoyed a light-hearted exchange on Twitter, discussing the clearly embarrassing incident. In a tweet, Miesha Tate stated that the UFC commentator "exudes self-control."

Rogan, meanwhile, expressed that he was planning to take extra care not to get caught staring at Tate again.

"I'm thinking, Do not get caught on camera staring at her butt... Again."

Miesha Tate lost her UFC 200 appearance against Amanda Nunes, thereby failing to clock in even a single title defense. Tate also lost her subsequent fight against Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. After the loss, the former champion decided to take a hiatus from the sport.

Tate, however, returned to mixed martial arts in 2021 in a winning performance against Marino Reneau at UFC on ESPN 26. The bout also marked the 35-year-old's first TKO victory since 2009.

Miesha Tate's latest fight against Lauren Murphy

Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate lost her flyweight debut against No.3 ranked contender Lauren Murphy at UFC on ABC 3. Murphy won the three-rounder via unanimous decision.

While two of the three judges scored all rounds a 10-9 for Murphy, Derek Cleary scored the third round a 10-9 favoring Tate.

Murphy vs Tate official score card (image courtesy ufc.com)

The fight marks the former champion's second consecutive loss since her 2021 TKO win against Marion Reneau. The 35-year-old succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against Ketlen Vieira in her previous fight at UFC Fight Night 198.

Former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy, in her post-fight interview with Megan Olivi, called for a number one contender fight against the winner of Jessica Andrade vs. Manon Fiorot:

"I want to show that I have grown soo much from that loss [against Valentina Shevchenko] that I'd be worthy to not only fight a No.1 contendership fight again but to dominate a No.1 contendership fight... Those girls are tough man Fiorot is tough, Jessica Andrade is tough... and I think a win over either won of them would be proof for everybody, but mostly for me that I would be ready for challenge for the championship again."

