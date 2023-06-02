When Mike Tyson admitted he got suspended for entering girls' bathroom in school amid transgender controversy 

Considered to be one of the most feared fighters on the planet at one point, Mike Tyson has lived quite the life. As a kid, 'Iron Mike' always found himself in trouble. Interestingly, he was once even suspended from school after entering the girls' washroom.

Tyson recently sat down on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast for an interview. While discussing a variety of topics, David brought up the recent transgender and locker room controversy as transgender women are being allowed to go into the female restrooms.

Patrick Bet-David recalled the time when this did not exist during his school time. The conversation reminded Mike Tyson of a rather funny incident when he was suspended for going into the girls' washroom. While further revealing why he entered the girls' washroom, Tyson said that a girl had hit him and ran away into the bathroom. He said:

"Yeah when I went to the girls' bathroom I got suspended. I got suspended the fu*k. Listen I wasn't going there for...It was no s*xual gratification. I was going in there to fight the girls. She hit me in the face, or something and ran in the bathroom."

Catch Tyson's comments below:

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman took hilarious inspiration from Mike Tyson

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman opened up about the hilarious inspiration he took from boxing legend Mike Tyson during the early days of his UFC career.

Usman appeared on Mike Tyson's HotBoxin' podcast last month and while discussing a variety of topics during the show Tyson revealed that he used to shower with his championship belts back in the day.

Kamaru Usman recalled the time when he hilariously drew inspiration from that and wanted to mimic Tyson's act of showering with the belt if he went on to win one in the UFC. Despite becoming the UFC welterweight champion later in his career, he revealed that he never took a shower with his championship belt and said:

"Then I had seen a picture of you with the belt in the shower, and I said, ‘If I’m ever fortunate enough to win a belt, I’m taking a shower with that.’ I never did it, though, I never did it. It was so nice and shiny."

Watch the clip below:

