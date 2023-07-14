When Mike Tyson gave a reality check on what Conor McGregor going 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather truly meant

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest combat sports athletes of all time. As is well known, what helped the Irishman secure this position was his 2017 boxing matchup against Floyd Mayweather.

Despite the fact that McGregor ended up losing the fight via a 10th-round stoppage, he put on a rather impressive performance for someone making his pro-boxing debut against arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Speaking about the same during an episode of his podcast Hotboxin', Mike Tyson heaped praise on Conor McGregor for lasting 10 rounds against Floyd Mayweather and landing shots of his own. He said:

“He never really had a boxing match in his life right? He didn't have a boxing match, right? He went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing. You're not listening to me, you don't understand what I'm saying. He went 10 rounds, scored punches on the greatest fighter in the last 20 years... 100 years. See, people ain’t looking at it. People just wanna say 'The Black guy beat the White guy.’ They just want to see it. But look at what he had to fight against. And look at what he did when he fought against it.”

فهد الشوّيب @FahadAlshwib



Mike Tyson about McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather.

Dana White is optimistic about Conor McGregor fighting in 2023

Earlier this year, it was announced that Conor McGregor would be making his highly anticipated UFC return to the octagon against Michael Chandler. While the announcement excited the MMA community, the hopes of the bout happening are diminishing with each passing day.

Moreover, the fight will most certainly not happen in 2023 as McGregor missed his deadline to enter the USADA testing pool. However, it looks like Dana White is still optimistic about making the fight happen this year. Upon being asked about the possibility of the fight happening this year during an interview with TSN, White said:

"100%."

When asked about Conor McGregor not being back in the USADA pool, Dana White replied by saying:

"I don't talk about s*it until s*it happens. You know what I mean... To sit here and think hypothetically how million different things are gonna happen... no idea, I am focused on what's happening this Saturday and then the next Saturday and you know what I mean. UFC 300 isn't even in mind right now, the Conor thing, who the hell knows how that's gonna play out, who cares what USADA says, we'll see what happens when it happens."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Dana White provides an update on McGregor vs. Chandler.

McGregor is still yet to re-enter the USADA pool, but is still holding out hope that the fight happens this year.

