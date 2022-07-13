When Nate Diaz considered legal action against Miami Herald for wrongly claiming he'd been arrested

In February 2020, the Miami Herald published a story stating that UFC superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested on charges of domestic violence. In response, Diaz's representative Zach Rosenfield released a statement claiming that the report was wholly untrue.

In a statement given to MMA Fighting, Rosenfield said that the report was completely false. He also added that Diaz had been in his hometown of Stockton for over a week at the time the fake news was published.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Regarding the Nate Diaz Miami Herald story that just came out. This is from Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield:



“This story is absolutely not accurate. Nate has been home from the Super Bowl for over a week. This is not him. This is story is completely wrong.” /cont’d Regarding the Nate Diaz Miami Herald story that just came out. This is from Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield: “This story is absolutely not accurate. Nate has been home from the Super Bowl for over a week. This is not him. This is story is completely wrong.” /cont’d

In a subsequent statement, Zach Rosenfield revealed that they were exploring legal action against the newspaper for publishing factually incorrect information:

“This is utter nonsense and is irresponsible as it comes. We are exploring legal action.”

Less than an hour after Diaz's team released their first statement, the Miami Herald retracted their report. The newspaper also issued an apology for publishing false information.

In an official Tweet, the newspaper apologized, saying:

"In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error."

Miami Herald @MiamiHerald NOTE: In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error. NOTE: In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error.

The Miami Herald later corrected their story by reporting that the actual person who was arrested was an MMA fighter named Michael Albert Nates.

When Nate Diaz said that Conor McGregor needs to stop getting arrested for stupid s**t

UFC's often infamous superstar Conor McGregor was yet again arrested by the Dublin police back in March for reckless driving. Reacting to his former foe's peril, Nate Diaz tweeted that the Irishman should stop getting arrested for "stupid" reasons:

"Ps: All you UFC fighters need to stop getting arrested for stupid s**t you are acting like animals, irresponsible little kids. Get your shit together. Drive safe please and act right."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

All u



Drive safe please and act right

Fuuuuck PsAll u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit togetherDrive safe please and act rightFuuuuck Ps All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit togetherDrive safe please and act right Fuuuuck

'The Notorious' however denied the allegations against him. The Irish fighter also claimed that he passed the drug and alcohol test at the police station.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have squared off in the octagon twice in the past. The fighters each have one win over the other. The two McGregor-Diaz fights are two of the UFC's top five pay-per-views.

McGregor has been out of action since his infamous leg break at UFC 264. As 'The Notorious' looks to make an early 2023 return to the octagon, a potential Diaz trilogy is something fight fans have been clamoring for.

