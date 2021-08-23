"2-1" - Conor McGregor hints at a potential trilogy fight against Nate Diaz

The epic rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is not only one of the greatest in the world of combat sports but one for the ages.

Amid bitter media exchanges and Twitter back-and-forths, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz put up two back-to-back barnburners that delighted fans worldwide and lined the pockets of all parties involved.

Ever since Conor McGregor returned to the octagon earlier this year, rumors of a trilogy have been making the rounds. A section of the MMA community believes that with both fighters on a two-fight skid, a third bout between the two makes the most sense.

Conor McGregor himself seems to agree as well.

In a tweet that the Irishman posted on August 20, wishing Nate Diaz a 'happy anniversary' on the five-year mark of their historic clash at UFC 202, Conor McGregor added another post recently that read '2-1.' The tweet mentions nothing else and 'Notorious' does not explain what he means either. Still, it can be assumed the Irishman means that he would win a third installment of the fight if it were to be made.

2-1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

The tweet is the latest in endless banter that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have engaged in since before they first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016.

Conor McGregor celebrates five-year anniversary of UFC 202 in style

The heated rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz peaked at UFC 202 in August 2016, when the Irishman entered the octagon with an iron determination and a single goal in mind - to avenge his first-ever loss in the UFC at the hands of Nate Diaz.

But the Stockton native has never been one to back down. Unperturbed by the feat he accomplished a few months ago with a rear-naked choke submission, Nate Diaz came into the fight with just as much heart and nonchalance as he always does.

What ensued was an explosive slugfest that left both fighters bruised and bleeding. Conor McGregor squared the score with a majority decision win, but it was evident that both of them were walking away from the octagon that night with a little bit more respect for each other than they previously had.

Whether they like each other or not, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz both consider the UFC 202 headliner to be one of the best fights ever. Diaz wrote on his Instagram that he believes the bout kicked off the era of superfights and paved the way for the YouTube boxing events that make big money at the moment.

Conor McGregor called the bout a 'proper fight' on Twitter and later posted that he was celebrating the occasion in 'August McGregor' apparel.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh