"I was changing the game" - Nate Diaz demands credit for kicking off the 'super fight era' on five-year anniversary of UFC 202 

Nate Diaz played his half of the beef to perfection in one of the most iconic feuds the world of combat sports will ever see.

A rivalry for the ages that to date oscillates between bitterness and mutual respect peaked when Nate Diaz met Conor McGregor in their much-anticipated rematch at UFC 202 on August 20, 2016.

On the five-year anniversary of the barnburner, Nate Diaz posted a throwback on his Instagram claiming that it was this fight that kicked off the 'super fight era' of today's combat sports world.

"The start of the super fight era. You’re welcome Floyd, the Paul sisters and youtubers around the world. it’s a new day in age I told you I was changing the game @arielhelwani. I might not get the credit, but I’ll take the motherfuckin credit. Don’t forget before I fought Conor I was the biggest name he ever fought too," wrote Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz also claimed that he was the biggest name that Conor McGregor fought at that time and that the likes of Floyd Mayweather and the Paul brothers should be thankful to him for changing the face of the game. He did not shy away from taking shots at Logan and Jake. He called them the 'Paul sisters.'

Conor McGregor on Nate Diaz rematch: "Proper fighting"

Nate Diaz is not the only one who believes that UFC 202 was a class apart as a fight. The Stockton native might not see eye to eye with his former foe Conor McGregor on most things, but they both seem to agree on this matter.

Posting a picture of their bleeding and battered selves embracing after the fight, Conor McGregor reminisced about UFC 202 with the caption, "Proper fighting."

The unimaginable hype surrounding UFC 202 was fueled by the heated exchanges that took place after Nate Diaz replaced an injured Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196. 'The Stockton Slugger' became the first UFC fighter to defeat Conor McGregor.

Suffering a rear-naked choke submission loss to Nate Diaz in their first encounter, Conor McGregor sealed a close deal at UFC 202 with a majority decision win. Their rivalry flares up on social media from time to time. It is still quite palpable that there is a certain amount of respect between the two after the battle they went through.

With Conor McGregor losing twice in a row to Dustin Poirier, there are now rumors of a third installment of the feud.

