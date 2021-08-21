"He's still far behind" - Nate Diaz reacts to the 5 year anniversary of his slugfest with Conor McGregor at UFC 202

Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on the five-year anniversary of his war against Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

The two men first met in a short-notice contest all the way back at UFC 196, just a few months prior to UFC 202. On that night, Nate Diaz shocked the world and submitted Conor McGregor - handing 'The Notorious' his first defeat inside the UFC’s octagon.

The enigma that is Nate Diaz

It was a moment in which time stood still and yet, later that same year in 2016, they managed to eclipse it. Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor engaged in what was almost certainly the greatest rematch in the history of the UFC.

Now, five years on, the one and only Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on how everything went down:

He got finished off with a choke

That last fight didn’t even thangs out

He’s still far behind but it’s Gucci 💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 21, 2021

There’s absolutely no love lost between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. If there’s one thing both of these men clearly want, it’s a chance to fight one another for a third time.

The fans want it too and, in the next few years, it feels almost inevitable that they’re going to go down that path once more.

Conor McGregor did manage to even things up at 1-1 with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 thanks to a decision victory. Their careers have gone in very interesting directions since then. The Irishman became the biggest star in combat sports before going on something of a decline inside the cage. On the flip side, Nate Diaz has returned sporadically with his latest outing being a really intriguing affair against Leon Edwards.

Some may try and argue that their respective stock isn’t at an all-time high but in equal measure, it can also be said that they’re saving their very best for the trilogy.

They both look set to fight within the next twelve months against other opponents but maybe, just maybe, their paths will cross again sooner than expected.

