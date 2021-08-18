"Defending in December" - Nate Diaz hints at returning to action before end of 2021

Fan favorite Nate Diaz has hinted at a return to the UFC’s octagon before the end of the year.

Diaz is still widely considered to be one of the most popular, and marketable, fighters in all of mixed martial arts. The king of Stockton was back in action earlier this year in a fascinating fight against top welterweight Leon Edwards, a bout that he was potentially just 30 seconds away from winning at the end of the fifth round.

Nate Diaz is back in business

Now, fast forward two months, and Nate Diaz himself has claimed that he will be back to excite the masses once again in December.

“Defending in December”

It’s a short and simple post with one clear meaning: Nate Diaz is ready for war.

His brother Nick will return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 next month, with both brothers seemingly gearing up for one final big run in the promotion.

Whether or not they’re actually able to get their hands raised in any of these fights is almost redundant at this point, because the majority of fans just want to see them throw hands and provide us with the kind of entertainment we’re used to seeing.

The UFC itself and Dana White may be looking for more than that to warrant putting them in continued featured spots, but either way, these are two brothers who simply do not mess around.

Nate Diaz, in particular, has been a rebel of the system for many years now - and what he wants he tends to get. At this moment in time, his desire appears to be a meeting with Dustin Poirier, which is something that was actually scheduled to go down back at UFC 230 in New York City.

The pair have been going back and forth at one another on social media in recent times and in the modern age, that seems to be the way fights are made.

Whether or not this is just another Nate Diaz game, though, remains to be seen.

