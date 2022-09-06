When did Nate Diaz join the UFC: A look at the legend's fight history

Nate Diaz is a veteran of the sport of mixed martial arts. While the UFC has witnessed many fighters who have created historic moments, not many have been able to display the savagery Diaz has.

The Stockton-born fighter's journey with the UFC began in 2007 during his appearance on Season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter. Not only did Diaz show his potential during the tournament, but he also came out as the winner. This victory proved to many that he was not just Nick Diaz's brother.

Since then, Nate Diaz has amassed a long career in the UFC. Shuffling between lightweight and welterweight, Diaz recorded some notable wins over Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, and Anthony Pettis, to name a few.

While he never won UFC gold, Diaz fought for the 155-pound title against Benson Henderson in a fight that he lost. Despite falling short of the title, the TUF season 5 winner has found success and is tied for the most submissions in lightweight history along with UFC veteran Jim Miller.

Nate Diaz's skills and his unfiltered nature have made people a fan of the fighter. It can also be argued that in terms of being a star within the UFC, Diaz is right up there with the likes of Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz to turn promoter after his fight at UFC 279

After his much awaited fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will be out of contract with the UFC. Due to this, fans have been wondering what will be next for the Stockton native.

While a boxing bout against Jake Paul has been mentioned, Diaz recently dropped news about his future. The veteran fan favorite is set to don the hat of a promoter.

A post by Ariel Helwani contained a statement from Nate Diaz, which read:

"Nathan Diaz will be applying for his promotors license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ... The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years... The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Sh*t.”

Check out Ariel Helwani's Instagram post below:

With this move, Nate Diaz joins the elite list of fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal who turned promoters themselves. It will be interesting to see how the Stockton native adjusts to his new role.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard