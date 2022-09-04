When did Nate Diaz last win in the UFC and whom did he beat?

Nate Diaz will be taking on Khamzat Chimaev next weekend in the main event of UFC 279. He is on a two-fight skid with his last victory coming against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019. Pettis is no longer a UFC fighter and currently competes in the PFL where he's lost back-to-back fights against Stevie Ray.

In his last two outings, Diaz lost to Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. Many MMA fans and pundits have written off the American in his next bout, with Chimaev currently unbeaten in his professional MMA career and on a UFC title charge in the welterweight division.

Watch the highlights of Diaz's latest UFC win here:

Despite losing his last two bouts, Nate Diaz was still very competitive, especially in the latter rounds against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Diaz lost via unanimous decision against Edwards, who recently beat Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title, showing the level of competition the Stockton fighter has been facing.

Diaz has much more experience than his upcoming opponent, who only joined the UFC in 2020. Chimaev is currently 11-0 in his professional MMA career, with five of his wins coming under the UFC banner.

Nate Diaz is a big underdog against 'Borz', but with the fight being contested over five rounds, perhaps Diaz's famous stamina can help him cause a huge upset next weekend.

Who was the first fighter to beat Nate Diaz in professional MMA and what is unique about his MMA record?

After winning his debut bout against Alejandro Garcia at WEC 12 back in 2004, Nate Diaz suffered his first defeat against Koji Oishi via unanimous decision at Pancrase 152 in his second professional bout. The Japanese fighter was the first person to beat Diaz in professional MMA, but is now known for having a very unique MMA record.

Oishi has a professional record of 25 wins, 10 losses and, remarkably, 10 draws. The Japanese fighter left MMA behind him back in 2014, after losing to Narantungalag Jadambaa at ONE FC 19.

Watch Diaz's first professional MMA loss here:

Nate Diaz has by no means had a flawless career, losing 13 times during his 33 professional MMA outings. Despite being on the UFC roster since 2009, the popular fighter has also never won a UFC title. However, he has had memorable wins against household names such as Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

