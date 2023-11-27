When is the next UFC event? Here's the schedule for December 2023, starting this weekend

The UFC is set to round off another year of stunning fights with a stacked December schedule that sees them play host to three exciting fight cards.

First up is UFC Austin on December 2, which will be headlined by a lightweight clash between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. Both men are vying to push themselves up the rankings and stake their claim for a title shot, with Dariush most recently coming up short against Charles Oliveira. For Tsarukyan, the 27-year-old is looking to continue his fine form and extend his win streak to three.

The co-headliner will feature Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green, with Turner coming in as a late replacement for the injured Dan Hooker.

UFC Vegas 83 is the next card, taking place a week later on December 9, with Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez topping the show. The co-main has also once again seen a late change as Anthony Smith has agreed to step in and face the heavy-hitting Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight bout.

The final event of the year is UFC 296, which looks set to be one of the most stacked fight cards of the last decade.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington will face-off for the welterweight title in the main event. A second title fight will also go down, as Alexandre Pantoja defends the men's flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval. The pay-per-view will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 16.

Colby Covington promises "rude awakening" for Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Colby Covington is set to make his first appearance in the octagon for over a year when he faces Leon Edwards next month.

'Chaos' has received criticism for being handed the title shot, as he has not fought for 21 months and came up short on two seperate occasions for the title when he faced Kamaru Usman.

Despite his critics, however, Covington believes 'Rocky' is the one that's been handed an opportunity he doesn't deserve. Speaking to Gavin Porter for UFC.com, 'Chaos' said:

"He had the right matchups at the right time to get to that point in his career. He fought a lightweight washout in Nate Diaz and sat out almost two years to get his title shot... I had to earn it the hard way. No one gave me this spot to fight for the undisputed title. I had to earn it... He didn’t earn it the hard way like I did, and December 16th he’s going to find out that he’s going to get broken by the American dream."