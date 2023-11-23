"He didn't earn it" - Colby Covington promises Leon Edwards "rude awakening" for taking alleged short-cut to the title shot 

Colby Covington is set to make his return to the octagon next month after more than 21 months of inactivity. 'Chaos' will challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 296. While many have accused the No.3-ranked welterweight of having 'Dana White privilege', labeling his title opportunity as unwarranted, he recently revealed that he believes 'Rocky' is the one who had an easy path to a title opportunity.

Speaking with Gavin Porter of UFC.com, Covington stated:

"He had the right matchups at the right time to get to that point in his career. He fought a lightweight washout in Nate Diaz and sat out almost two years to get his title shot... I had to earn it the hard way. No one gave me this spot to fight for the undisputed title. I had to earn it... He didn’t earn it the hard way like I did, and December 16th he’s going to find out that he’s going to get broken by the American dream."

He added that he has been working very hard ahead of his third attempt at the welterweight title:

"No one has seen what I’ve been doing and how hard I’ve been working every single day with the blood, sweat, and tears I’ve put in. December 16th, the world is in for a rude awakening. All my haters are going to be so salty."

Colby Covington has not fought since defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. While many, including Leon Edwards, believed that he should not have received a title opportunity after such a lengthy stint of inactivity, 'Chaos' will have the opportunity to silence his naysayers next month.

Colby Covington claims he accepted several fights while inactive

While Colby Covington has not fought in nearly two years, he recently claimed that it was not by his own doing. Speaking to Gavin Porter of UFC.com, 'Chaos' stated:

"This sitting out bulls**t has been tough because I’ve wanted to fight. Every fight I’ve accepted. Against Khamzat Chimaev, Dustin Poirier, and some other guys in the division that the UFC were trying to match up, but they didn’t want to fight. It just made me hungrier and it made me realize how much I love this sport. I don’t feel alive until I’m in that UFC Octagon. That’s when I feel the most alive in my life and I feel like that’s the true meaning."

Khamzat Chimaev previously accused Colby Covington of turning down the opportunity to face him. While it is unclear who is being truthful, the No.3-ranked welterweight will look to dethrone Leon Edwards at UFC 296 next month.