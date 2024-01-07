When is the next UFC fight? Here's the upcoming events schedule for January and February 2024

The UFC will kickstart its 2024 event schedule in January 2024. The organization hopes to continue the momentum built with a series of successful events in 2023.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker will be the first event of the year. It will take place on Jan. 13, 2024, at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A light heavyweight rematch between former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will headline the card. The first meeting between the pair ended in a controversial No Contest after the cage side doctor’s error due to an alleged language barrier. The event will be headlined by a high-stakes flyweight rematch between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau.

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez, Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta are among the other interesting fights on the card.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis will be the first pay-per-view event of the year. It will be the UFC’s first PPV event in Canada since UFC 289 and will take place on Jan. 20, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will attempt the first defense of his title against South African Dricus Du Plessis in the headlining bout. The infamous brawl between ‘Tarzan’ and Du Plessis at UFC 296 has garnered tremendous media attention for the fight.

The UFC women’s bantamweight throne has been unoccupied since Amanda Nunez hung up the gloves. Mayra Bueno Silva and former title challenger Raquel Pennington will battle it out for the vacant 135-pound strap in the co-main event.

Featherweight contender Arnold Allen will put his third rank on the line against No.9-ranked Movsar Evloev in one of the most interesting stylistic matchups. Highly touted local fighters Charles Jourdain and Marc-Andre Barriault will take on Sean Woodson and Chris Curtis, respectively.

A glance at the UFC’s February 2024 schedule

The UFC will have a busier schedule in February 2024 with three Fight Night and a massive pay-per-view event. The organization will return to its Apex Facility for UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov on Feb. 3, 2024. A middleweight clash between No.7-ranked Roman Dolidze and No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov will be the main attraction of the event.

Another clash of 185-pound fighters will ensue on February 10 as Jack Hermansson will return to the octagon after 15 months of inactivity to take on Joe Pyfer. A featherweight clash between Dan Ige and Lerone Murphy will serve as the co-main event.

The longest-reigning current UFC champion, Alexander Volkanovski will take on next-generation challenger Ilia Topuria at UFC 297:Volkanovski vs. Topuria. on February 17, 2024. The event will be aired live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on February 17, 2024.

Fresh off a devastating knockout loss to lightweight king Islam Makhachev, ‘The Great’ will attempt to re-assert his dominance in his own weight class by taking on the undefeated Spaniard.

The stacked PPV card will feature two of the finest grapplers in the bantamweight division, Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili, battling it out in the co-main event. Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura, Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, and Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos are other main-card bouts with high knockout potential.

The UFC will wrap up February with a flyweight main event between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi on February 24, 2024. The duo will headline the UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi event that takes place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.