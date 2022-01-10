When is the next UFC PPV?

The first pay-per-view event of 2022 will be UFC 270, which takes place on January 22. It will serve as the promotion's second event of the year, with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze set to take center stage this upcoming weekend.

The opening pay-per-view of the year will be headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

The fight currently has a large amount of intrigue surrounding it, as the two men were once teammates. The pair trained together in France until Ngannou made the decision to switch gyms and move to the United States.

There is also ongoing uncertainty surrounding Ngannou's contract with the promotion. 'The Predator' has not been able to come to terms on a contract extension and goes into this bout on the last fight of his current deal. Remarkably, a defeat could see him depart the promotion.

The pay-per-view will be co-headlined by a flyweight title bout that will see current champion Brandon Moreno defend his belt in a trilogy clash against Deiveson Figueiredo.

The first fight between the elite 125lber's ended in an entertaining draw, whilst Moreno submitted Figueiredo in their 2021 rematch.

UFC PPV's to look forward to in early 2022

The January 22 event is an excellent start to the year for the promotion. However, events already announced to take place in the months following January have the potential to reach even higher levels of fan excitement.

UFC 271 is set to play host to a blockbuster middleweight title rematch in the main event. Current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya will face former titleholder Robert Whittaker for the second time.

UFC 272, meanwhile, could well be one of the pay-per-view events of the year. A bantamweight title fight between rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan is finally set to go down at the event.

Alexander Volkanovski was also set to defend his featherweight title on the same card. However, with Max Holloway's withdrawal, it remains to be seen if 'The Great' will remain on the card.

Also Read Article Continues below

Early indications suggest 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung will be drafted in as a replacement for 'Blessed'.

Edited by Harvey Leonard