"I think he gets a finish within three" - When Paddy Pimblett said Islam Makhachev won't get past three rounds against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Paddy Pimblett didn't hold back on his predictions for Islam Makhachev's chances at UFC 280 when he spoke to the press at UFC London media day in July.

'The Baddy' didn't rate the level of Islam Makhachev's previous opponents. He was seemingly surprised that the Russian had been given a title shot after only beating a handful of ranked fighters.

Makhachev has beaten Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan, who are both currently ranked within the top 15 of the UFC's lightweight division. The Russian is currently ranked #4 in the division.

However, Pimblett doesn't believe the 30-year-old can get past three rounds against Charles Oliveira:

"I think Charles Oliveira wins, I think he gets a finish within three (rounds). Simple, you know what I mean, they're both unbelievable fighters, Islam (Makhachev) is quality but he hasn't fought the calibar of opponent what Charles has fought and I think Charles gives him so many tests, like, he hasn't been tested like he will against Charles."

The Englishman then continued to question who the Russian has beaten in order to get a title shot against Oliveira:

"He hasn't fought no one in the top ten Islam? And he's getting a title shot? Just Dan Hooker, who was on like three weeks notice? Yeah, Charles Oliveria all day."

Islam Makhachev has beaten some big names since joining the UFC back in 2015. He got the better of the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Thiago Moisés, Drew Dober and Arman Tsarukyan within his last six outings for the UFC.

These results left very few complaining about the UFC 280 main event when it was announced. Many felt the Russian has earned his spot in the division.

Charles Oliveira will be hoping to regain the vacant UFC lightweight title when taking on Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi. Both fighters are on impressive UFC win streaks spanning back years. So it's likely to be one of the most exciting lightweight title fights in a very long time.

Who is the only fighter to have beaten Islam Makhachev in professional MMA?

Islam Makhachev has an impressive professional MMA record of 22 wins and just one loss, with 11 of these victories coming under the UFC banner. The Russian lost for the first and only time in his second appearance in the organization against Adriano Martins.

Martins finished the bout within just one round, knocking out Makhachev in a shock result at UFC 192: Cormier vs. Gustafsson.

Adriano Martins has since been cut from the UFC and most recently competed in Copa Norte de MMA 2021 finals. He lost to Carlos Silva and now has a professional record of 28-12.

Martins landed a perfect counter-hook on the chin of Islam Makhachev, which instantly ended the bout. It was by far the biggest win of the Brazilian's career. The loss clearly didn't effect Makhachev's growth too much, with the fighter reamaing unbeaten since losing to Martins.

