"When’s the last time you paid an entire life changing fee for your friend?" - Fans support Paige VanZant amid harassment for Cris Lencioni video

Fans of Paige VanZant have had to defend the former UFC fighter-turned-OnlyF*ns star after she received harassment on Instagram.

VanZant shared a video about Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni. The 28-year-old featherweight suffered a cardiac arrest on June 8, leaving him hospitalized with brain damage.

The video shows Lencioni taking his first steps since he was hospitalized, with VanZant also asking fans to donate to his medical costs if possible. She wrote:

"Praying for you!!! These are huge steps but still a long way to go. Please consider helping out with medical expenses. He, his wife and son need all the help in the world."

Whilst some fans were sympathetic to the cause, others used it as an opportunity to fire shots at '12 Gauge' and her OnlyF*ns career, claiming she should be able to cover the costs herself.

One fan wrote:

"Why don't you donate? you're the one with onlyf*ns money darlin"

One fan blasting Paige VanZant

Others defended VanZant, with one fan hitting straight back at the comment above. They responded:

"When's the last time you paid an entire life changing fee for your friend?"

A fan defending VanZant

Check out more mixed reactions here:

More fan reactions

Paige VanZant doesn't miss fighting in the UFC

Paige VanZant recently took part in a Q&A on Instagram, where one fan asked whether or not she wishes she still competed in the UFC.

'12 Gauge' last appeared in the octagon back in 2020, losing to Amanda Ribas via first-round submission. She then opted not to sign a new contract with the promotion and walked away with a 5-4 record.

VanZant then decided to join Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) but lost both of her fights in the organization, before then making a brief appearance on AEW. During this time, she set up her OnlyF*ns account.

Her page on the subscription site has since been a huge success, with reports stating she is making more money now than she ever did throughout her fighting career.

When asked by the fan about her fighting future, Paige VanZant admitted she doesn't miss it:

"No, I actually [don't miss fighting in the UFC]. I'm pretty frickin' happy with my life, and my choices."

VanZant on her Instagram

