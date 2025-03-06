"When’s Marshall coming on the pod?" - Fans react as Joe Rogan shares wholesome moment playing fetch with his dog

MMA fans are reacting to Joe Rogan's playful venture with his dog, Marshall. Some also wanted to watch Marshall take to the studio of Rogan's coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

Currently, his four-legged friend, Marshall (a golden retriever), also boasts a following of 880k on Instagram. One of Rogan's recent Instagram posts showcased Marshall's short warmup session with him before diving all-in for a game of fetch. The caption to it read:

"Morning exercise with the happiest dude around @marshallmaerogan"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans expressed a lot of appreciation for Marshall's healthy energy in the post's comments section. A few comments read:

"He’s sooo sweet"

"Such a good boy!"

"This is the American dream"

"When’s Marshall coming on the pod?"

Check out more comments below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @joerogan on Instagram]

Rogan, the UFC color commentator, boasts a massive following from his contributions in multiple on-screen fields. After starting off his career as a standup comedian in the late 1980s, the Newark native also made his way into Disney sitcoms in the 1990s, alongside being a backstage interviewer for the UFC.

Ad

Rogan turned into a podcaster in 2009 with the beginning of JRE. The gradual rise in the popularity of JRE helped it bag the no.1 spot in Spotify's Top Podcasts list multiple times in recent years.

Joe Rogan expresses his take on the cleverest species of deer he has encountered

Despite being a millionaire, Joe Rogan has been on hunting sessions in the wild multiple times. He has detailed his experience about his guided elk hunts on private lands multiple times on JRE.

Ad

In a recent episode of JRE, Rogan talked to his guest about which species of deer he counts as the hardest to hunt. The 57-year-old said:

"There are some animals, though, that are very, very difficult to hunt and one of the reasons why is you don't hunt them when they're in the rut. Like mule deer. Mule deer are the most clever and the most aware of all deer species because they're constantly being pursued by mountain lions... They're like always on the edge and they have an uncanny ability to get out of the way."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (02:14:28):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.