When Sean O'Malley expressed his Conor McGregor-like aspirations before fighting Gervonta Davis: "It has to be done"

On numerous occasions, Sean O'Malley has expressed his liking for MMA superstar Conor McGregor and has showered praise on the Irishman. Just like 'The Notorious,' O'Malley aspires to become a superstar in the world of combat sports.

One instance where O'Malley's aspirations came to light was when he did an interview with 'Canal Encarada' over a year ago. The interview took place before the 29-year-old became the UFC bantamweight champion.

During the interview, 'Suga' shared how he wanted to become a UFC champion in two divisions and then, wanted to crossover to boxing to share the squared circle with a superstar like Gervonta Davis. He said:

"Ideally, if I could pick how it plays out, I'm eventually gonna go up to [145 pounds]. Before I do that, I have to become the bantamweight champion, it has to be done. I think I will, once I'm bantamweight champion, deserve and earn a title shot at [145 pounds]. I believe I can become double champ and I do think in the future, Gervonta Davis sounds like a big fight to me."

Trending

O'Malley also predicted that if he and Davis ever locked horns, he would score a knockout against 'Tank.' He added:

"I truly think that in four-five years, if I'm double champ, or if I've been the bantamweight, been the featherweight champion, Gervonta Davis is still a superstar, there's no reason I can't go over there and perform for the fans and boxing and put his lights out too and become the biggest combat sports athlete in the world."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (15:35):

Sean O'Malley offers a replacement fight for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler and Irish superstar Conor McGregor are scheduled to lock horns in the main event of UFC 303. The event will be held on June 29 to cap off International Fight Week and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will serve as the venue.

Currently, there is some uncertainty surrounding the fight and MMA fans are confused as to whether the bout will take place or not come fight night.

In the midst of this, Sean O'Malley recently took to social media and jested that he would step in as a replacement and fight Jake Paul in the main event of UFC 303, if the McGregor-Chandler bout ended up falling through. He tweeted:

"I'll fight @jakepaul to save UFC 303"

Expand Tweet