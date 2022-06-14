Watch: When Stamp Fairtex was tested the most

When Stamp Fairtex entered the year 2020, she was riding high as an active two-sport champion. By the end of the summer, things had drastically changed. Fairtex dropped her atomweight kickboxing championship to Janet Todd in February. When it came time to defend her remaining atomweight Muay Thai title, she was greeted by ONE newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The ONE Championship YouTube channel recently uploaded a highlight reel looking back at the atomweight war between Fairtex and Rodrigues.

Feast your eyes on shocking action from the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai World Title fight between former Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex and Brazilian phenom Allycia Helen Rodrigues in 2020!

Rodrigues stunned the then-22 year old Fairtex, scoring the majority decision to capture the ONE atomweight Muay Thai title. Unable to hold back tears of joy, Rodrigues showed respect for the former champion and thanked the fans for their support in her post-fight interview.

“She’s a great champion but we came to take it. We trained so hard, we did everything we can and we showed up today. Thank you so much for all the support, for all the fans. I knew I could do that and I showed it today.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues delivered an upset for the ages defeating Stamp Fairtex at ONE: A New Breed

Going into the bout, Stamp Fairtex was the heavy favorite to retain her title. In the first round, that seemed to be the case as Fairtex came out swinging, landing combinations at will. Rodrigues was just a step behind Fairtex's speed.

Fairtex came out with the same speed and ferocity the next round, catching Rodrigues with well-timed combinations. Knowing that she was down two rounds, Rodrigues picked up her output in the third, making the fight much more competitive.

In the fourth and fifth rounds, Rodrigues firmly took over, punishing Fairtex in the clinch with sharp elbows and brutal knee strikes. With Fairtex fading late in the fight, Rodrigues took over, imposed her will on the former two-sport champion and walked out Impact Arena the new women's atomweight Muay Thai champion.

A NEW QUEEN IS CROWNED Allycia Hellen Rodrigues dethrones Stamp Fairtex in a massive upset to claim the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship!

