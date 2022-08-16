"That's a tough old dude" - When Stipe Miocic comically reacted to Conor McGregor's bar fight incident

Back in 2019, Conor McGregor infamously punched an old man in an Irish pub after the man seemingly refused to drink McGregor's whiskey. The incident led to wide-scale criticism of the UFC fighter and is still spoken about to this day.

When Stipe Miocic was speaking to the press ahead of UFC 241, the former UFC heavyweight champion could see the funny side of the incident and suggested that the UFC should sign the old man given how well he took the Irishman's punch:

"That's a tough old dude. He took that punch pretty well, I mean, he literally took it like a champ."

When one of the reporters asked if the UFC should sign the "old dude," Miocic stated:

"I mean, I would, he's got a chin of steel."

The UFC heavyweight went on to speak more seriously about the incident and suggested that we don't know exactly what was said between the two Irishmen. He noted that both will have different sides of the story:

"They were all drinking, anything can happen. I'm not taking sides with anyone, but you don't know the whole story. There's two sides to a story and then the truth."

When Stipe Miocic commented on Conor McGregor's bus attack incident

During another of Conor McGregor's controversies, Stipe Miocic was left unimpressed by the Irishman's attack on a fighter bus that had Khabib Nurmagomedov onboard.

While speaking to ESPN back in 2018, the former UFC heavyweight champion stated that his mother and wife would both be furious with him if he acted like McGregor. He went on to say that he would never act like McGregor did in any way.

"And if I did that, honestly, my mom would destroy me; my wife would kill me. Like, who do you think you are, you know? I would never do anything like that. I would, you know, just be who I am, but I would do it in a different way."

Conor McGregor attempted to reach Nurmagomedov, but ended up leaving no damage to the Russian despite throwing a large object at one of the busses windows. However, some of the other fighters on board, such as Michael Chiesa, suffered injuries during the attack.

