When did Tai Tuivasa start fighting?

Tai Tuivasa started fighting in professional MMA at ECC 2 back in 2012. 'Bam Bam' took on Simon Osborne and had a perfect debut, beating Osborne via first-round stoppage. The victory was only one of three in 2012, with Tuivasa going on to beat both Aaron Nieborak and Erik Nosa under the Gladiators Cage Fighting banner.

'Bam Bam' continued his dominance against John Hopoate and Gul Pohatu, finishing both of his opponents in the first round. This led to Tuivasa joining Australian FC, where he took on Brandon Sosoli and James McSweeney. Again, the UFC fighter finished his challengers in the very first round.

Watch Tuivasa's bout against Simon Osborne here:

After fighting under the Australian FC banner for the last time in 2016, Tai Tuivasa was signed by the UFC in 2017. Despite moving to a much bigger organization, 'Bam Bam' continued his dominance and won his first two bouts in the opening round. Tuivasa stopped both Rashad Coulter and Cyril Asker in the opening five minutes.

However, after going on to beat Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision, his winning streak came to an end against Junior dos Santos.

'Cigano' finished 'Bam Bam' in the second round at UFC Fight Night 142 in 2018. This loss clearly affected Tai Tuivasa, with the Aussie going on to lose back-to-back bouts against Blagoy Ivanov and Sergey Spivak. He bounced back in style and rattled off a five-fight win streak for a shot at UFC interim heavyweight gold against Ciryl Gane.

However, Gane defeated Tuivasa in September this year via third-round KO at UFC Fight Night: Paris.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Junior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights mmafighting.com/2018/12/2/1812… Junior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights mmafighting.com/2018/12/2/1812… https://t.co/gRUaJHrbgM

Tuivasa now takes on Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland in December. It's unlikely the bout will reach the final bell, with both fighters being devastating knockout artists.

How many times has Tai Tuivasa gone to the judges' scorecards?

Tai Tuivasa has only gone to the judges' scorecards twice despite fighting 19-times in professional MMA. The first time Tuivasa heard the final bell was against Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 in 2018.

Blagoy Ivanov is currently the only other fighter to take 'Bam Bam' to the judges' scorecards. Ivanov managed to win via unanimous decision at UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN I can't imagine how Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa are going to feel for the next 24 hours. 48 hours. Weeks. My God, that looked painful. I can't imagine how Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa are going to feel for the next 24 hours. 48 hours. Weeks. My God, that looked painful.

Tuivasa has never won via submission in professional MMA, with all of his other victories and defeats being knockout affairs.

Poll : 0 votes