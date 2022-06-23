"Hell yeah, I'll go over there and fight him" - When Terence Crawford was ready to take on Conor McGregor in an MMA contest

Back in November 2020, Conor McGregor received a callout from an unlikely opponent in the boxing world. Terence Crawford, who has a history in wrestling, was willing to step into the octagon with the Irishman if the money was right.

During an interaction with TMZ Sports, the American boxer mentioned the possibility of fighting McGregor in MMA:

"They put that money up, hell yeah, I'll go over there [to MMA] and fight him!"

Watch the full interview with TMZ below:

Crawford wasn't worried about Conor McGregor's wrestling ability, with the boxer believing that the former UFC champion isn't very good in that department. However, 'Bud' admitted he would be worried about McGregor's kicks and elbows if they were to fight under MMA rules.

The Irishman famously fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout, but Crawford also believes he would do better than 'Money' if he was to share the ring with McGregor.

The Omaha-born boxer doesn't believe the fight would last 10 rounds. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old did respect the Irishman's toughness.

As of today, Crawford hasn't fought under MMA rules. However, the American seemingly feels that his limited wrestling ability would be enough to beat the former UFC champion in the octagon.

How many PPV buys did the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather sell?

As mentioned, McGregor has already ventured into the boxing ring to fight the legendary Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. The bout gained a large amount of media attention and drew 4.3 million pay-per-view buys.

This level of success earned both fighters enormous amounts of money, but Mayweather took home more than the Irishman. In total, Mayweather reportedly earned $280 million, with McGregor taking home $130 million.

The boxing match sold the second-most PPV's in combat sports history, with only Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao selling more. The historic boxing bout drew 4.6 million buys, 300,000 more than Mayweather's bout with the UFC star.

However, Conor McGregor is no stranger to selling big events, even in the MMA world, which is widely recognized as a more niche market. When the Irishman faced Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, the spectacle managed to draw in 2.4 million PPV buys for the organization.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far