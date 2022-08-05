Flashback: Thanh Le made quick work of former ONE lightweight world champion Kotetsu Boku

Three years ago this month, Thanh Le had his second fight in ONE Championship against former ONE lightweight world champion 'No Face' Kotetsu Boku. The Vietnamese-American fighter did not need much time in this bout to walk away with a knockout victory.

ONE Championship has shared this fight on YouTube with the caption:

"TERRIFYING Knockout Power 😱👊💣 Thanh Le vs. Kotetsu Boku ... Ahead of reigning featherweight king Thanh Le’s highly anticipated World Title clash with Chinese knockout artist Tang Kai at ONE 160, relive his jaw-dropping KO of Japanese warrior Kotetsu Boku!"

Watch the video below:

Le won his ONE debut with a knockout, and in this bout against the Japanese-born Boku, he continued this theme. The New Orleans fighter needed less than 90 seconds to finish this fight.

After eating a few shots, 'No Face' felt the power of Le and began to back away from his opponent. While trying to retake center, Boku absorbed a left hand which dropped him, and a right on the ground, which ended this bout.

The success of Thanh Le in ONE Championship cannot be understated. He is currently on a five-fight knockout win streak. He also took the ONE featherweight world championship off of Martin Nguyen and defended his ONE gold against Garry Tonon.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship shocks the world, KNOCKING OUT Martin Nguyen to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title! #InsideTheMatrix #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX bit.ly/HowToWatchInsi… Thanh Leshocks the world, KNOCKING OUT Martin Nguyen to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title! @ThanhLeMMA How to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Thanh Le 🇻🇳🇺🇸 shocks the world, KNOCKING OUT Martin Nguyen to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title! @ThanhLeMMA #InsideTheMatrix #WeAreONE #ONEChampionshipHow to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 👉 bit.ly/HowToWatchInsi… https://t.co/IurvP9abET

Tang Kai looking to stop Thanh Le

No one in ONE Championship has been able to go the distance against Thanh Le. However, Chinese-born Tang Kai will be looking to stop Le on August 26 at ONE 160.

Tang Kai earned his shot at the ONE featherweight world title with three consecutive first-round KOs. In fact, 12 of his 14 professional victories were won by way of KO/TKO.

The two power punches will risk it all at ONE 160. The 36-year-old Vietnamese-American is aware of the danger in this fight. Speaking to Combat Press, he said:

“I think the safety difference between being touched and not getting touched, I think, is going make the difference. Obviously, if he lands a clean punch early in the fight, that could be the end of it. And, we know all it takes are one or two punches from me and same. So, I think it all boils down to who can remain disciplined and make their skills matter most throughout the early goings of the fight."

Le went on to say that he is ready for a war of punching power or attrition on August 26:

"I think that’s really my strongest attribute is, if you come at me early in the fight, all my fights have ended early. So, we’ll see if he plays it patient or if he comes out guns-a-blazing. We’re definitely ready for both.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far