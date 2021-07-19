When does T.J. Dillashaw return to UFC for his next fight?

T.J. Dillashaw (16-4-0) is set to make his UFC return on July 24. The former two-time bantamweight champion will headline UFC Vegas 32 against No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen (14-2-0). The bantamweight main event clash will take place at UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dillashaw was last seen inside the octagon at UFC Fight Night 143. He faced former two-division champion Henry Cejudo for the flyweight throne but fell short.

Two months later, in March 2019, Dillashaw announced his voluntary retirement via Instagram after USADA and NYSAC found adverse findings in his sample. He eventually received a suspension due to testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO), a drug that helps rebuild red blood cells.

T.J. Dillashaw's voluntary retirement announcement:

Who is Cory Sandhagen, T.J. Dillashaw's opponent for his comeback fight?

In January 2021, T.J. Dillashaw became eligible to re-enter the bantamweight talent pool. 'Lieutenant Dan' was at the top of the division when he relinquished the belt in 2019. Naturally, then, UFC brass has matched him up against Cory Sandhagen, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the division.

Sandhagen has wins over the likes of Rafael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes. His last victory was against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. He stopped 'The Answer' with an obliterating knee at the 00:28 mark of the first round.

Watch the devastating knockout below:

Sandhagen's UFC record bears merely one loss against current champion Aljamain Sterling. He has only fought the best since entering the roster in 2018. A win over former champion T.J. Dillshaw on July 24 could be the Colorado native's ticket to his first UFC title shot.

"[Sandhagen] wants to fight me because he knows that's his way to the title. The title shot is mine, and he wants to fight me because he wants to fight for the title. If I have to fight someone else, it better be in the top 5," said T.J. Dillashaw in an interview with ESPN.

Who do you think will take home the win on July 24, T.J. Dillashaw or Cory Sandhagen? Comment below!

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Avinash Tewari