Fallon Fox, the first openly transgender female MMA fighter, once stated that her transition to becoming a woman meant she was going to "hell."

Fox, who was born male, has been surrounded by controversy since making her MMA debut in the women's featherweight division back in 2012. 'The Queen of Swords' has fought six times as a professional, winning five and losing one of her outings.

Fallon Fox's last bout came in 2014 when she faced Tamikka Brents at CCCW: The Undertaking in Springfield, Illinois. Fox won the fight in brutal fashion after landing multiple heavy blows to Brent's head for the TKO victory. Their clash is seen as one of the most controversial bouts of Fox's career as it was later revealed that Tamikka Brents had suffered a fractured skull in the defeat.

At the height of her notoriety, Fallon Fox sat down with HBO Sports back in 2014 to discuss her career. During the interview, Fox revealed the hardships she had to endure with her coming out and transitioning.

According to Fox, she had put a dress on at age five and knew it felt right. 'The Queen of Swords' also stated she knew from an early age that her transition would alienate her from her church-going family as well as send her to "hell." She said:

"It's likely to lead you to a pit of fire... I was brought up with the idea that God is watching at all times. So I felt dirty, I felt worthless, I felt like I was going to hell. Just for putting on women's clothes."

Catch the interview here (0:25):

What did opponent who suffered fractured skull have to say about facing Fallon Fox in 2014?

In 2014, Fallon Fox defeated Tamikka Brents at CCCW: The Undertaking.

Fox dominated the fight from the off and immediately bloodied Brents with a combination of punches and knees before soon ending the fight just minutes later.

Following the bout, it was revealed that Brents had suffered a fractured skull, which required both staples and stitches.

Watch the fight here:

Brents later sat down with Woah TV to discuss the fight with Fox and her injury. According to the MMA figher, the disparity in their strength was the biggest she had felt in her career. Tamikka Brents said:

“I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night. I can’t answer whether it’s because she was born a man or not... I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right. Her grip was different, I could usually move around in the clinch against other females but couldn’t move at all in Fox’s clinch."

Poll : 0 votes