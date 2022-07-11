When Trevor Noah blamed Spotify for imposing the "curse of the mainstream" on Joe Rogan 

Trevor Noah claimed that Joe Rogan's podcast has been subjected to widespread controversy of late as it was moved to a mainstream platform like Spotify.

Back in 2020, Rogan signed a multi-year licensing deal with the Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, moving his podcast from YouTube to Spotify.

John LeFevre @JohnLeFevre Spotify spent $100 million on Joe Rogan.



CNN spent $100 million on CNN+.



According to Noah, the decision to move to Spotify hasn't worked out too well for the UFC color commentator.

During an episode of The Daily Show, he explained that as long as the podcast was being aired on YouTube, it remained "fringe" and only those who were fans of the show would tune in.

By moving it to Spotify, the podcast went mainstream and was exposed to the entire society, thereby making it more vulnerable to criticism and controversy.

"Joe Rogan was fringe. He was in the corner of the world doing his own thing – with his friends, by the way, saying whatever s**t they wanted. Then the podcast got bigger, and even, like, when it was huge, it was still, like, fringe. Then Spotify came, and they were like, 'Yo, we wanna make you mainstream.' ... Now you get exposed to people who are, like, where most of society resides. And most of society has, like, rules. It’s the curse of the mainstream."

He added:

"If he stayed in his fringe lane, you find this would have – ’Cause these videos have come up and gone and come up, but the people – most people didn’t see it because it wasn’t in the mainstream. Do you understand what I’m saying? That’s the curse of mainstream."

Watch Noah talk about Joe Rogan's podcast below:

Joe Rogan unwilling to "help" Donald Trump promote campaign on his podcast

Joe Rogan recently claimed that he will never host former United States president Donald Trump on his podcast. This comes after Trump hinted about potentially running for president again in the 2024 election.

Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats BREAKING: Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in America, announces that he won't allow Trump on his show because he's an "existential threat to democracy itself" and Rogan is "not interested in helping him." RT IF YOU THINK ROGAN GOT IT RIGHT FOR ONCE! BREAKING: Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in America, announces that he won't allow Trump on his show because he's an "existential threat to democracy itself" and Rogan is "not interested in helping him." RT IF YOU THINK ROGAN GOT IT RIGHT FOR ONCE!

During an appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Rogan revealed that he has never been a supporter of the 45th U.S. president and wouldn't want to help him get his message across to the masses via his podcast.

The 54-year-old also claimed that despite having multiple opportunities to host Trump on his podcast, he refused to do so.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form... I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time... I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

Catch the full podcast episode below:

