Revisiting when Triple H extended a WWE invite to Conor McGregor

Triple H extended a hand to Conor McGregor by inviting him to the WWE after a Twitter exchange with Finn Balor back in February 2021.

The exchange began with Balor tweeting a photo of action figures of himself, McGregor, and Triple H.

McGregor then replied to Balor's tweet saying:

"No more mr. nice guy! "

After a back-and-forth between the two Irishmen, WWE COO Triple H joined the thread, inviting McGregor to make an appearance on the show.

Triple H was also in attendance when McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight belt at UFC 205. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2016, Triple H spoke about wanting to have McGregor on the WWE roster, saying:

“He could come over, he’s got it all, man – he’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure. What does he walk around at? 180 lbs? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200-lbs guys who are stars. You don’t need to be 300 lbs any more.”

However, McGregor has not held back when talking about WWE in the past. His comments have been targeted at superstars like John Cena and Brock Lesnar, while also branding pro wrestlers as "messed up p***ies."

Conor McGregor and his infamous history with WWE superstars on social media

It is clear at this point that McGregor has a love-hate relationship with his comments on WWE. Over time, the Irishman has taken jibes at WWE superstars and fans on social media without holding anything back.

After his loss to Dustin Poirier last year, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre referred to McGregor as 'McTapper', mocking him with a viral photoshopped image of Bernie Sanders. Seventeen-time world champion Ric Flair also hit out at the Irishman, claiming that he copied his persona at the start of his UFC career.

Ahead of his rematch against Nate Diaz in 2017, McGregor claimed that he could "slap the heads off the entire WWE roster", which prompted many wrtestlers to hit back on social media. While Conor McGregor has achieved greatness in his career in the UFC, a switch to pro-wrestling would be one of the biggest talking points in history, joining the likes of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar to compete for both the UFC and WWE.

Watch WWE superstars respond to Conor McGregor's comments back in 2016 below:

