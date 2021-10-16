"I felt great the next day" - When Tyson Fury revealed that he drank a beer the day before the first Deontay Wilder fight

While fighters often purge all indulgences out of their diet and routine in the build-up to a fight, Tyson Fury was not always one of them. The night before a big fight is often reserved for training and rest. However, 'The Gypsy King' revealed that he drank beer right before his first fight against Deontay Wilder.

What turned into a heated feud and a storied trilogy saga began in the squared circle back in 2018. While most fighters would avoid indulging in anything untoward ahead of the biggest fight of their career, Tyson Fury chose to go another way:

"It was the night before the fight and I had this urge to go downstairs and have a beer. So I go downstairs and I get two beers, one for me and one for me buddy Tim. I ended up having a beer. I felt good, went to bed, got an early night. I felt great the next day and I put up a good fight," said Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury justified his decision by citing examples of veteran fighters who drank alcohol before their fights and emerged unhurt.

Tyson Fury initially claimed he had four pints of beer

Tyson Fury has previously revealed that he indulged in beer because he believed that depriving the body of a craving was futile. Fury initially claimed he had consumed four pints:

“I drink beer while I’m in a training camp. I had four pints of beer before I fought Wilder, the night before. It didn’t do me any harm, did it? Ben, am I lying or am I not? I’m a man who is 30-years-old, I’ve been a professional for 11 years, I’m married with five children. If I want some f*cking beers, I’ll have some," said Tyson Fury.

He was caught in the act by his team; however, he brushed it off by telling them it was non-alcoholic.

Edited by Jack Cunningham