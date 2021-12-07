When is the UFC 269 press conference?

There will be two UFC 269 press conferences this week before the fights take place on Saturday.

The UFC typically conducts press conference events on the Thursday before the fight, where a host of fighters who will compete in the weekend's pay-per-view event will speak to members of the press. UFC 269 will be no different as a presser will take place on Thursday, December 9 (5 PM PT).

Meanwhile, fans and media members will also hear from the athletes after the ceremonial weigh-ins. The UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place a day before the fight on Friday, December 10 (4 PM PT) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC @ufc



🎙 Press Conference - Thursday at 5pm PT

📺 Official Weigh-In Show - Friday at 8:50am PT

💪 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins - Friday at 4pm PT



[ Hello, Sin City 🎰 Peep what we have coming at ya for #UFC269 Fight Week!🎙 Press Conference - Thursday at 5pm PT📺 Official Weigh-In Show - Friday at 8:50am PT💪 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins - Friday at 4pm PT #UFC269 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3rsUWsa Hello, Sin City 🎰 Peep what we have coming at ya for #UFC269 Fight Week! 🎙 Press Conference - Thursday at 5pm PT📺 Official Weigh-In Show - Friday at 8:50am PT💪 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins - Friday at 4pm PT[ #UFC269 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3rsUWsa ] https://t.co/lW2AvZXmj0

The event is open to the public and those who are interested may purchase tickets on the UFC's official website.

There will also be a UFC 269 post-fight press conference, where fighters give their instant reactions fresh off the contests. However, the event is only open to reporters and those with special access.

UFC 269 full fight card

UFC 269 will be the final pay-per-view event of the year. The fight card will be headlined by a title clash between UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and top-ranked 155-pounder Dustin Poirier.

In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes returns against No.3-ranked Julianna Pena. A matchup between the two was previously booked for UFC 265, but was canceled after the champion reportedly contracted COVID-19.

The undercard will feature some of the biggest stars and the hottest up-and-comers in the promotion. Sean O'Malley, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Geoff Neal and former bantamweight champions Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz will all be in action at UFC 269.

UFC 269 main card

Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira (C) vs. Dustin Poirier

Women's bantamweight bout: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Julianna Pena

Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight bout: Kai Kara France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

UFC 269 preliminary card

Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight bout: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

UFC 269 early prelims

Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Women's flyweight bout: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa vs. Toney Kelley

Also Read Article Continues below

Women's flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Edited by C. Naik