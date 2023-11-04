When is UFC 297? Dana White to host event in Toronto in January, here are all the details

The UFC is all set to kick off 2024 with a bang as they host UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada. The event is scheduled for January 20, 2024, but the exact venue is yet to be announced. Here’s a rundown of what we know so far.

One of the most anticipated matchups at UFC 297 is the featherweight championship bout. Alexander Volkanovski is expected to defend his title against Ilia Topuria. However, Volkanovski’s recent knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 has raised questions about his readiness for UFC 297. His participation largely depends on receiving medical clearance in time for the event.

The women's bantamweight championship will also be on the line. Former title challenger Raquel Pennington is set to take on Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant title. This bout is expected to headline the event, although the UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

Of particular note is Arnold Allen's return to the octagon since his loss to Max Holloway. He will face undefeated Russian wrestler Movsar Evloev, who called him out last year.

Fans can also anticipate fiery bantamweight clashes as Brad Katona squares off against Garrett Armfield, and Serhiy Sidey battles Ramon Taveras.

Moreover, a middleweight bout featuring Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault is set to bring the heat, along with Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick in the flyweight division. Welterweight action will see Mike Malott take on Neil Magny, and Yohan Lainesse locking horns with Sam Patterson.

While the lineup is taking shape, Canadian women's flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius is yet to secure a spot on the card as her opponent remains unconfirmed.

Henry Cejudo hints at potential showdown with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 297

The buzz around UFC 297 in Toronto is growing, and it might get even more electrifying if a potential bout between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili materializes.

While nothing is official yet, 'Triple C' dropped a hint about the fight during a preview video for the Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski featherweight title match:

"Who's gonna win? It's up to us to find out and that's gonna be taking place, that's right, more likely January 20th. And again guys, who knows, 'Triple C' and Merab [Dvalishvili] might be added too, but don't tell nobody that I said that."

