When is the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-ins: Date and time for US, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil and India audience revealed here

The day before the biggest fight card in MMA history goes down on April 13, the UFC will hold its traditional ceremonial weigh-in event on April 12.

Though UFC 300 is being marketed as the biggest event in promotional history, the ceremonial weigh-ins will still be free to the public but held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The UFC 300 fight card will commence in the T-Mobile Arena the following night.

As of April 8, 26 fighters are scheduled to appear on UFC 300 and thus are scheduled to weigh in the previous day. The ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. PT locally in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The iconic fight card will be headlined by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defending his belt against former titleholder Jamahal Hill. Strawweight champion Zhang Weili will also attempt to defend her title in the co-main event against fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan.

Former champions Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will meet in the third fight of the pay-per-view main card in a five-round affair for the BMF belt. Holloway will be making his second appearance as a lightweight in the UFC after previously challenging Dustin Poirier for the 155-pound interim championship in 2019.

The card in total will feature 20 ranked fighters including two undisputed champions. 10 additional fighters have previously held a UFC championship not including Kayla Harrison, who will be making her promotional debut after thrice becoming the PFL women's lightweight champion.

Watch the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-ins from UFC on YouTube below:

UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-ins international start times

United States

April 12 at 4 p.m. PT

April 12 at 7 p.m. ET

United Kingdom

April 12 at 11 p.m. GMT

April 13 at 12 a.m. BST

Australia

April 13 at 7 a.m. AWST

April 13 at 8:30 a.m. ACST

April 13 at 9 a.m. AEST

France

April 13 at 1 a.m. CEST

Germany

April 13 at 1 a.m. CEST

Brazil

April 12 at 8 p.m. Brasilia Time

India

April 13 at 4:30 a.m. IST

