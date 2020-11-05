When UFC superstar Nate Diaz helped out a man who lost his rent money by betting on him in the Jorge Masvidal fight

Nate Diaz might have lost the BMF title fight to Jorge Masvidal last year, but he sure did gain a fan for life in the wake of the November 2, 2019 event.

Following the fight at UFC 244 that ended in a doctor's stoppage TKO, a fan commented on one of Nate Diaz's Instagram posts, and said that he lost all his rent money by betting on Diaz and was sleeping in his car.

Nate Diaz pays back fan the betting money he lost

The Instagram user, unknownkillers213, probably did not expect a reply from the superstar, but he got one anyway. Nate Diaz replied to his comment and went on to ask his PayPal details in order to pay back the money he lost betting on him.

The user later posted an update revealing that he was not actually living in his car, and that he let Nate Diaz know that as well. But Diaz sent him more money than he had originally bet and lost all the same.

The fan said he was using the money to buy from Nate Diaz's CBD company with his brother Nick Diaz, called 'Game Up'.

"Update for everyone asking me, Yes Nate actually helped me out Nate is the true OG BMF he sent me more money than what I lost on my bet and I'm using it to buy from his cbd company "Game Up" Nate is a really cool guy when I made that post I didn't think twice about it I didn't even think he would see it and I even let him know that I wasn't really sleeping in my car it was more of a joke but it was awesome the way he responded and the fact that he refunded me and gave me some extra cash just goes to show he is a man of the people !!!"

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal BMF Fight

Nate Diaz faced Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title at the main event of UFC 244. The Welterweight bout ended in Masvidal's favor, but even 'Gamebred' was not happy with the way things ended.

The brutal action that was ensuing inside the Octagon was stopped after the third round by referee Dan Miragliotta because of a nasty bleeding cut over Nate Diaz's right eye. The doctor refused to allow Diaz to continue, and the fight was waved off.

The crowd was audibly disappointed at this anti-climax of a finish, and so was Jorge Masvidal. He promised to run it back with Nate Diaz as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presented Masvidal with the new BMF belt.

"I told Nate right now, I swear that we’re running it back. Let’s run it back. I don’t like to leave the ring like this with my opponent conscious. There’s only one way to do it and that’s to baptize them. I didn’t get to baptize Nate."