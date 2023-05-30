Hannah Kampf was saved by UFC veteran Dennis Hallman from a serious scare in an MMA fight in India back in 2017. Representing team Bengaluru Tigers, the American women's strawweight took own Sher-e-Punjab's Asha Roka in her own backyard under the Super Fight League banner.

Roka locked up a slick guillotine choke in under a minute which was evidently tight. It did not take long for Kampf to go to sleep which unfortunately escaped referee Alan Fernandes' attention.

Fernandes never intervened although Kampf was out for a while, forcing her cornerman, UFC vet Hallman to step inside the cage. Kampf was reportedly okay after surviving the blatant officiating error which could have ended much worse.

According to Arabsmma.com, the same referee also ignored a heel kick to the groin of Satinder Bankura from Jason Ramesh Solomon, who allegedly happens to be his student.

Former UFC lightweight title contender Dennis Hallman went on to compete in smaller promotions like Titan FC and WSOF after parting ways with the UFC in 2011. He last fought in MMA in 2015, bidding adieu to the sport with a 53-20-2 record.

Hannah Kampf never fought again after her loss to Asha Roka

A resident of Ventura, California, Hannah Kampf made her amateur MMA debut in 2014, racking up a decision victory over fellow debutant DJ Morrison. She went to score two more unanimous decision wins over Linh Ngo and Stefani Pogue before turning pro.

Kampf made her professional MMA debut at the age of 27 under the SFL banner in India. Trained at Brian Espinoza's West Coast Jiu Jitsu, the flyweight submission artist finished her opponent Thulasi Helen with an arm triangle in under a minute.

Kampf followed it up with an armbar submission over Puja Tomar who went on to become one of the biggest names in Indian women's MMA. However, Hannah Kampf's promising career was cut short with the scary loss to Asha Roka after which she never competed again.

