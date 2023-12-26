When and where to watch Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales? Start time, streaming details, tickets, undercard, and everything else you need to know

Japanese boxing champion Naoya Inoue is set to take on Marlon Tapales for the undisputed super-bantamweight world titles.

After being away from the boxing ring since July this year following his victory over Stephen Fulton for the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight championship, Inoue will look to become a two-division undisputed champion with a potential win over the WBA and IBF champion Tapales.

The fight will go down on December 26, 2023, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. For fans in the US, the fight will be live-streamed on ESPN+. While the fight is not on pay-per-view, you will need to have a monthly or annual subscription to the streaming platform to watch the fight.

For fans in the UK, the event will be live-streamed on Sky Sports. The broadcast for the event is scheduled to begin at around 10 AM UK / 5 AM ET. The ring walks for the main event between Inoue vs. Tapales is expected to start around 12 PM UK / 7 AM ET but could be changed depending on the duration of the fights on the undercard.

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales full fight card

Apart from the highly anticipated undisputed super bantamweight title bout between Naya Inoue and Marlon Tapales, the event is set to host a number of exciting matchups on the undercard. That said, take a look at the full fight card below:

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales; For the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super bantamweight titles

Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Kazuki Anaguchi; Bantamweight bout

Kanamu Sakama vs. John Paul Gabunilas; Flyweight bout

Yoshiki Takei vs. Mario Diaz Maldonado; Super bantamweight bout

Andy Hiraoka vs. Sebastian Diaz Maldonado; Super lightweight bout

Suguru Ishikawa vs. Fuga Uematsu; Featherweight bout

Rikiya Sato vs. Keisuke Endo; Super featherweight bout

