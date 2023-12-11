“Drug test this dude asap” - Ripped Naoya Inoue’s “monster physique” has fans buzzing about his upcoming title fight

Japanese boxing champion Naoya Inoue has fans buzzing after showcasing his ripped physique ahead of his upcoming title fight against Marlon Tapales.

'The Monster' has been away from the ring for five months since his last fight but has returned looking absolutely shredded. He is scheduled to face Tapales for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super-bantamweight world titles on December 26, 2023, in Japan.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson shared a picture of Inoue's physique on his X handle, and fans were quick to express their awe in the comments section.

Naoya Inoue currently holds a perfect 25-0 record with 22 knockouts. He is a former undisputed bantamweight world champion, having held the WBA (super), IBF, and Ring Magazine titles from 2019 to January 2023.

His opponent, Tapales, is no slouch either. He is a two-weight world champion, currently holding the unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles. The Filipino boasts a 37-3 record with 19 knockouts, including a recent victory over Murodjon Akhmadalier in Texas earlier this year.

With Inoue's impressive physique and dominant recent form, it will be interesting to see if Tapales can withstand the 'Monster's onslaught.

Marlon Tapales vows to be Naoya Inoue's "worst nightmare" in December title fight

Marlon Tapales issued a bold statement ahead of his highly anticipated clash on December 26. In a recent interview with BoxingScene, the Filipino challenger for Naoya Inoue's undisputed super-bantamweight titles declared himself ready to be Inoue's "biggest nightmare" come fight night:

"I will be the Japanese Monster's biggest nightmare this coming December at his own hometown. I'm glad my training is going smoothly. My condition, stamina, durability, punching power and quickness are all in top shape. By December, I'll be better than ever and ready to give Inoue the fight of his life."

Tapales does not seem fazed by Naoya Inoue's impressive 25-fight winning streak, He believes he has the skills and preparedness to dethrone the champion in his own backyard.