When and how to watch Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue fight? Date, time, and streaming details

Naoya Inoue's fight time will be a bit odd as he's fighting in Japan once again.

'The Monster' has been out of the ring since his clash with Paul Butler last December. There, Inoue scored yet another knockout win in the 11th round. The victory made the Japanese fighter a unified champion at bantamweight.

Following the win, he announced his plans to move up to super bantamweight. This week, he will make his debut up in weight against Stephen Fulton. 'Scooter' is the current WBC and WBO bantamweight champion, and is coming off a win over Daniel Roman last June.

The two champions will headline a fight card tomorrow night from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Due to the time difference, fans in America can expect to see the fight early in the day. ESPN+ coverage of the event is going to begin at 4:30 AM ET.

Main event ring walks are expected for 8:00 AM ET, but that could change depending on how the undercard goes. Meanwhile, for fans across the pond in the U.K., fight coverage is expected to begin around 9:30 AM BST, with the bout occurring around 1:00 PM ET.

Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton: Who is expected to win?

Naoya Inoue is currently a slight favorite to defeat Stephen Fulton tomorrow night in Japan.

'The Monster' is currently one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. Holding a 24-0 professional boxing record, Inoue has only failed to finish three fights in his career to date.

However, his return tomorrow isn't exactly a standard task for him. Following his win over Paul Butler in December, Inoue announced plans to move up to super bantamweight. At the time, the Japanese boxer stated that he planned to become a unified champion at a second weight class.

He will now get his chance to grab two titles from Stephen Fulton this week. 'Cool Boy Steph' is riding a 21-0 professional record, and is considered to be one of the greatest at super bantamweight. Sadly for the champion, oddsmakers aren't riding with him.

According to the current betting odds from Bet MGM, Naoya Inoue is currently a -350 betting favorite to win in his return. Meanwhile, Stephen Fulton enters the matchup in enemy territory as an underdog, coming in at +275.

It's worth noting that the odds will change as we get closer to fight time. Nonetheless, it seems that fans expect Inoue to get the job done in his home country.

