When will the Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida fight take place? Walkout and main event timings reported

Ebanie Bridges is set to take on Miyo Yoshida this weekend in her first fight this year. She was last seen in action against Shannon O'Connell back in December 2022, when she made her first successful IBF women's bantamweight title defense.

For those unaware, Bridges was initially supposed to take on Avril Mathie on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. However, Mathie was forced to withdraw from the fight and was replaced by Miyo Yoshida.

In terms of the card itself, fans can expect action to kick off on Saturday, December 9, around 8 PM ET, which would be 1 AM UK. As far as the fight between Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida goes, the IBF women's bantamweight championship fight is expected to be the first fight on the card. The fight will most likely start at around 8 PM ET/ 1 AM UK, according to DAZN.

Ebanie Bridges responds to critics who claim Conor McGregor sponsored her because of her appearance

Ebanie Bridges' association with UFC star Conor McGregor has caught a lot of attention over the past few months. The two were seen together for the first time at Anthony Joshua's boxing clash against Robert Helenius earlier this year, where Bridges was endorsing the Irishman's Forged Irish Stout brand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the relationship between the two. Moreover, many believe that Conor McGregor is only sponsoring Bridges because of her appearance. Responding to the same during a recent interview with Lucky Block, 'The Blonde Bomber' stated that her professional relationship with McGregor goes beyond her appearance. She said:

"I've seen some comments online saying, 'You need to have t**s and blonde hair to get sponsored.' I reply, 'I think he pretty much sponsors every single boxer on all the shows.' They've all got a partnership with Forged Stout."

She added:

"Obviously, mine and his collaboration is a little bit deeper. I'm a face for Forged Stout now. I can learn a lot from him as well for when I finish boxing - and what he's doing in business, I think is really inspiring. It was natural and we'll be working together for the remainder of my career. We work really well together. I'm great for his brand and he's great for my brand, and we get along really well."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below: