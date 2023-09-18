When will Shavkat Rakhmonov fight next? Here is everything we know after Kazakh star’s Noche UFC bout cancellation

Shavkat Rakhmonov recently shared an update on his status, indicating that he is ready and eager to compete again after his Noch UFC bout was canceled.

The surging welterweight contender was originally to welcome Kelvin Gastelum back to 170lbs, but the former TUF winner was forced to withdraw from the event. As a result, the promotion was unable to find a suitable opponent and removed him from the card entirely.

Shavkat Rakhmonov has an impressive unbeaten 17-0 MMA record, with all of his wins coming either via KO/TKO or submission. 'Nomad' took to X and provided a timeline for when he would like to compete. He mentioned that he'd like to return as soon as possible, targeting the next two UFC pay-per-view events.

He wrote:

"I’m still available for UFC 294 or UFC 295"

It remains unclear who the UFC will match the unbeaten welterweight up with next as there aren't many options. 'Nomad' is currently ranked No.6 in the UFC welterweight rankings, so timing and preparation will likely be a factor in another top contender accepting a fight with him because the bout might serve as a title eliminator.

Jack Della Maddalena expresses interest in future bout with Shavkat Rakhmonov

There aren't many fighters willing to call out Shavkat Rakhmonov, especially considering how impressive he has been since joining the UFC, but a ranked welterweight has offered to do so.

While speaking with TSN MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Jack Della Maddalena expressed interest in a future bout with the No.6 ranked welterweight as he believes it will get him closer to earning a title shot. He mentioned that he liked the challenge and complimented the Kazakh star, saying:

"I think Shavkat is a real good fighter. I'd love to test myself against him and I think I could beat him and get myself to a title shot through that route...I wanna challenge myself, I wanna fight the best possible people and I think he's - outside of the champion - I think he might be the guy."

Della Maddalena is coming off a split decision win over Kevin Holland this past Saturday at Noche UFC, so he could make a strong case in a future bout with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

