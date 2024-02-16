Where is Alexander Volkanovski from? Explaining 'The Great's' nationality, ethnicity, and heritage

Alexander Volkanovski is poised to defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298. The second pay-per-view event is scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

While Volkanovski hails from Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, his lineage is diverse. His father, Tony Volkanovski, originates from the village of Beranci in Yugoslavia, SR Macedonia, with Macedonian roots, while his mother, Mary Volkanovski, is of Greek descent.

Embracing his mixed heritage, the UFC 145-pound kingpin adopts the moniker 'The Great', drawing parallels to Alexander the Great, who, like him, had a Macedonian father and Greek mother.

Volkanovski began Greco-Roman wrestling at an early age, demonstrating remarkable skill and winning national titles twice before turning 12. At 14, he switched to rugby, where he thrived as a semi-professional player, particularly as a front rower with the Warilla Gorillas, culminating in a triumphant grand final victory in his last season in 2011.

At 22, during the off-season of his rugby career, 'The Great' stumbled upon MMA as a way to stay fit. His enthusiasm for the sport immediately grew, prompting him to commit to full-time training and push the boundaries of his potential.

Initially competing in the middleweight division, Volkanovksi underwent a significant physical transformation, dropping weight eventually to find success in the 145-pound division.

Alexander Volkanovski aims to make UFC history with double title defenses post-defeat

During the recent UFC 298 media day, a journalist noted that Alexander Volkanovski was among only four fighters who had managed to defend his title after experiencing a defeat.

The individual further highlighted that if the 35-year-old Australian emerged victorious on Saturday night, he would be the only UFC fighter to achieve two successful title defenses after a loss. Responding to the potential of setting this record, 'The Great' shared his thoughts:

"That's always a good story... there's gotta be adversities, you know what I mean? That's why this is the perfect fight coming off what happened. Everyone's seen me at my lowest. Now I get to bounce back and fight this undefeated prospect... It's beautiful. It's perfect."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:08):

Volkanovski experienced setbacks in two of his recent three bouts, which took place in a higher weight class against Islam Makhachev. This included a first-round knockout defeat to the lightweight champion at UFC 294 last October.

However, 'The Great' remains undefeated in the featherweight division, maintaining a perfect promotional record of 13-0 in the weight class where he has showcased his supremacy.