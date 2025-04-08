Alexander Volkanovski refuses to label himself featherweight GOAT, highlights what second title win would do to his legacy

Alexander Volkanovski recently refused to label himself the featherweight GOAT and highlighted what a second title win would do to his legacy at 145 pounds. He noted that he believes the debate is for others to discuss and that his job is to improve his resume.

Ad

Volkanovski has defeated a who's who at featherweight, including Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Yair Rodriguez. After losing the championship to Ilia Topuria last year, 'Alexander the Great' will have an opportunity to regain it when he takes on Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title in the main event of UFC 314.

During his latest appearance on ESPN's First Take, Volkanovski opted not to rank himself as the featherweight GOAT and shared his thoughts on his accomplishments at 145 pounds.

Ad

Trending

Volkanovski mentioned that he believes a win over Lopes for his second title reign would make for a strong argument for why he could earn that label by default:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I don't really like talking about myself like that... I'm just adding to my legacy and you know, it's gonna be pretty hard to beat my resume, especially with the title defenses and the people I've beat... I think it's gonna be very very hard to top that and that's what I'm planning on doing. If people don't think I'm that guy yet, they will with time to come because I plan on having another title run after this weekend."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

How many featherweight title defenses did Alexander Volkanovski have?

Alexander Volkanovski had a legendary reign as UFC featherweight champion, which lasted from 2019 to 2024.

During his featherweight title reign, Volkanovski had five successful defenses with wins over Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez, and Chan Sung Jung, as well as two over Max Holloway.

Volkanovski's five title defenses left him second on the all-time list in the division behind Jose Aldo, who had seven successful title defenses.

Ad

The Australian's reign came to an end at UFC 298, when he was on the receiving end of a second-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.