"Where do we apply?" - Fans react to Kayla Harrison's humorous Father's Day post seeking future husband 

Kayla Harrison's recent social media post garnered significant attention and sparked reactions as she expressed her desire to find a future husband.

Harrison is the legal guardian of her niece and nephew, having taken custody of them after her mother's health began to deteriorate. Her sister, due to her battle with addiction, has been unable to raise her children.

On the occasion of Father's Day, through a post on X, Harrison humorously searched for a father for her children and wrote:

"Father’s Day’s is here and the Wolfpack’s got one spot open. Must be loyal, a little wild, and ready to be deeply loved. #ApplyWithIntentions"

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Kayla Harrison's post below:

Expand Tweet

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of Harrison's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Where do we apply?"

Expand Tweet

Others commented:

"Sign me up! I'd like to be part of the pack!"

"Based on the interviews and pressers, you seem like a lovely person with a surprisingly low ego despite all the amazing accomplishments. That new member of the Wolfpack will be a lucky guy. Good luck! 😊"

"I heard @ArmanUfc is interested"

"I can cook"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Kayla Harrison's recent post. [Screenshots courtesy: @KaylaH on X]

Kayla Harrison reflects on becoming parent overnight

Ahead of her UFC 316 fight against Julianna Pena, where she crowned herself the new women's bantamweight champion, Kayla Harrison discussed the story of becoming a parent.

While speaking on the UFC countdown episode, Harrison said:

"A bittersweet story, my sister has struggled with addiction for most of her adult life, and so my mother had custody of my niece and nephew. In 2019, my mom suffered a stroke; she was recovering with a six-month-old and a five-year-old, so I flew up, packed up the kids, and said that I would take them for a while. We drove down here to Florida, and becoming a parent overnight is the best thing that has ever happened to me, and it's also the hardest thing I have ever done—the scariest thing I've ever done by far."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (37:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.