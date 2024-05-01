Where is Brandon Figueroa from? All about the boxer's birthplace and home country

Brandon Figueroa is the reigning WBC interim featherweight champion, and one of the division's highest-rated power punchers. He is currently at the helm of a two-fight win streak, having bounced back from his first-ever career loss, handed by the then unbeaten Stephen Fulton.

This Saturday, the interim featherweight titleholder defends his belt against Jessie Magdaleno. In doing so, he will be representing his country, which isn't what some may think.

Where is Brandon Figueroa from?

As it turns out, Brandon Figueroa is an American citizen by birth, having been born in Welsaco, Texas. However, as his surname implies, Figueroa is of Mexican descent, making him a Mexican-American. While he is an American citizen, he wouldn't be the first to be confused by a different nationality.

Ryan Garcia, who recently shadowboxed for former United States president Donald Trump, was the target of several social media trolls who joked that 'KingRy' was trying to earn permanent residency in the United States. This was said despite the fact that Garcia is an American citizen, albeit of Mexican descent.

Similarly, Figueroa has been confused for a Mexican citizen by those unfamiliar with his background. He is one of several Americans of Mexican descent to reach the upper echelon of the sport. While he is currently the WBC interim featherweight champion, he previously held non-interim gold.

He was, at one point, the WBA (Regular) super bantamweight title and the WBC super bantamweight title, the latter of which he won against knockout artist Luis Nery.

Brandon Figueroa has only fought on American soil

Brandon Figueroa has never fought beyond American borders, and competed in his home country in front of familiar fans.

Furthermore, Figueroa has had the bulk of his fights take place in his home state of Texas. In other cases, his fights have been hosted in California and Nevada. Nevada will host his title defense against Jessie Magdaleno, as both men will lock horns in Las Vegas.