"Where can I train like this" - Pauo Costa trolls Kamaru Usman with absurd 'grappling after injuries' meme, fans react

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had to pull out of his co-main event fight at UFC 294 and was replaced by former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The Brazilian was slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, but was forced out due to an injured elbow that was recently operated on.

In the customary open workout during fight week, Usman himself seemingly 'popped' something while grappling with teammate Justin Gaethje, sparking rumors of an injury. Costa took a dig at his replacement by posting a picture of an Usman lookalike on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Footage of Usman grappling after injuries"

Fans reacted to Paulo Costa's trolling with some funny comments.

"Where can I train like this"

"that looks like a skinny man he is with"

Other fans corrected Costa and pointed out that it was not Usman in the picture. Meanwhile, a few got on his case too for being inactive.

"Paulo no love lost from me to you but you gotta go get a win ASAP, cause you weren't supposed to be a twitter troll... you were supposed to be a MW champion!"

"He showed up.... you should take notsz"

"And despite the injuries, he fights. A BMF Usman, not like others."

"The real Paula Costa is back"

"The guy who pulled out is talking… you lost your right to speak."

Kamaru Usman addresses rumors of his knee injury

Kamaru Usman's injury rumors after his minor incident at the open workout were quelled rather quickly by none other than Usman himself.

The former welterweight champion addressed the rumors in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel and dismissed them. Usman also cited that he continued to train and was under no risk.

“Whoever started it, whoever said they heard a result, how could you have possibly heard what I said when it’s me and Justin on a stage in front of thousands of people in a mall. Were you next to us when you heard what I was saying? How stupid. Just dumb, and if my knee was hurt, why would I get up and hitting mitts?Oh my God, people believe anything you put on this internet. Anything. Any f****** thing. Whoever that was, stop it. Stop the clickbait, did not say that. Clearly I’m fine. Dummies.”

Kamaru Usman will hope to bounce back from two consecutive losses this weekend.

