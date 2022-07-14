Where can you watch Joe Rogan's stand-up special 'Rocky Mountain High'?

Comedian Joe Rogan's 2014 one-hour stand-up special Rocky Mountain High can be streamed on Paramountplus.com, Apple TV, Vudu and Amazon Prime Video. The special was filmed at the Denver Comedy Works in Denver, Colorado.

According to IMDB, Rocky Mountain High is the UFC commentator's second TV special. In the comedy special, Rogan talks about the meaning of infinity and his thoughts on lying while performing comedy, among other things.

Watch a clip from Rocky Mountain High below:

The 54-year-old has been doing stand-up comedy for more than three decades. During his illustrious comedy career, two of Rogan's comedy specials have also been acquired by Netflix.

The comedian's stand-up specials Triggered and Strange Times can currently be streamed on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for Strange Times below:

Rogan is scheduled to perform four more live comedy shows this year as part of his Sacred Clown Tour. The next Joe Rogan stand-up will take place at The Majestic Theater in Dallas, Texas on July 29.

Tickets for The Sacred Clown Tour can be obtained through ticketmaster.com.

Joe Rogan explains how comedy clubs help refine stand-up material

Speaking to Russell Brand on JRE, Rogan stated that dealing with a comedy club audience helps in cutting out the fluff and self-indulgent portions of one’s stand-up act:

"To really put it together without any fluff, without any nonsense, without being self indulgent, respecting the attention span of the audience that may or may not be there to see you, most likely is not if go to a comedy club."

The UFC commentator added:

"You catch waves in there... And in that you're going to deal with sometimes tired audiences, sometimes enthusiastic people, its all different, it varies wildly... In doing that you cut all the nonsense out of your act."

Watch the JRE clip below:

Rogan further explained that as the delivery of jokes was an open-ended approach, performing in front of an audience helps comedians in honing their jokes by sensing how the audience reacts to them.

In a JRE episode with Kevin Smith, the 54-year-old podcast host said that his first open-mic was one of the most nervous he had ever been in his entire life.

Watch Joe Rogan talk about his first stand-up below:

