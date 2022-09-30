Where is Conor McGregor shooting for his Hollywood debut 'Road House'? Why couldn't he come back home for Bellator Dublin?

A man of many talents, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor is currently shooting his Hollywood debut film Road House in the Dominican Republic. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the film is a remake of the 1989 martial arts cult classic of the same name.

McGregor's plans to return home to Ireland in time for Bellator 285 did not materialize as the Caribbean nation was hit by Hurricane Fiona earlier this month.

In a recent post on Instagram, McGregor can be seen doing some dead hangs near some uprooted trees:

In a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero explained why the Irishman couldn't make the trip to Dublin in time for Bellator 285:

"He called me and told me he wasn't going to be able to make it. He's actually right now in the Dominican Republic and unfortunately due to the hurricane that's going on over there right now, his plan was to come here and head back but unfortunately it's not doable."

The Irishman had previously made plans to attend the Bellator event to support his teammate Peter Queally and former UFC athlete Yoel Romero.

The 34-year-old was in attendance at Bellator 275 in Dublin when his SBG teammate Sinead Kavanagh triumphed over Leah McCourt.

Watch Conor McGregor carry Sinead Kavanagh out of the arena after her win below:

Watch: Behind the scenes footage of Conor McGregor on the set of Road House

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a world-famous athlete, a successful businessman and, by the looks of it, a soon-to-be sought-after Hollywood actor. The Irishman recently released some behind-the-scenes footage from the set of his upcoming movie Road House.

In a recent post on his Instagram handle, 'The Notorious' can be seen discussing some details about a scene with one of the crew members. For obvious reasons (to avoid any spoilers) the video has no sound.

An interesting detail that can be spotted in the video is that the Irishman is sporting a new maroon tattoo sleeve on his left arm for his role.

Apart from Gyllenhaal and McGregor, the movie also features No Time to Die cast member Billy Magnussen, Never Have I Ever actor Darren Barnet, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior among others.

The movie is directed by Doug Liman, who has previously directed films like the Tom Cruise sci fi vehicle Edge of Tomorrow. The action thriller will be distributed by Amazon Studios.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far