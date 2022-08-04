Was Ronda Rousey supposed to star in Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal-starred 'Road House' reboot?

Conor McGregor is all set to feature in Jake Gyllenhaal starrer 'Road House'. However, when plans to reboot the 1989 cult classic first emerged, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was reported to be cast in the leading role.

In 2015 when the reboot was first teased, Rousey was one of the hottest prospects in combat sports. In the rendition, 'Rowdy' was supposed to play the female version of the character played by Patrick Swayze in the 1989 film, per Variety.

According to a recent report by Deadline, the reboot, which Amazon Originals greenlighted, will feature Jake Gyllenhaal instead of the former UFC women's champion.

Chad Dundas @chaddundas Wasn’t Ronda supposed to be in the Road House remake originally? But that fell through years ago and now they’re just gonna have Conor do it instead? So, at this rate, we should expect “Road House” to drop Summer 2026, co-starting Timothee Chalamet & Khamzat Chimaev. Wasn’t Ronda supposed to be in the Road House remake originally? But that fell through years ago and now they’re just gonna have Conor do it instead? So, at this rate, we should expect “Road House” to drop Summer 2026, co-starting Timothee Chalamet & Khamzat Chimaev.

Although the exact details of McGregor's role are unknown, 'The Notorious' will reportedly be portraying one of the characters from the original movie and not himself. Gyllenhall will portray a former UFC fighter turned bouncer in the reboot.

The rendition of the Patrick Swayze movie will be directed by Dough Liman, while the film will be made under the banner of Silver pictures.

Even though the Irishman has done some motion capture and voice-over work in the highly popular Call Duty video game franchise, Road House will mark the former UFC double champion's acting debut.

Conor McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler says that fighting remains the Irishman's top priority

After reports emerged that the ever-controversial Irish mixed martial artist would be a part of the reboot of Road House, McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler, in a statement given to MMA Junkie, stated that fighting still remains his top priority:

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic... While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White stated that Conor Mcgregor was gearing up for a late 2022 or early 2023 return to the octagon.

During the interview, White even teased that he was looking forward to making a fight between the Irishman and fan favorite lightweight 'Iron' Michael Chandler.

Watch Dana White discuss his plans for McGregor's return below:

