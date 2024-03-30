Where does Dustin Poirier live now? All about 'The Diamond's' residence

Dustin Poirier has solidified his status as a legendary figure in UFC's lightweight division, with a professional record of 30-8 and one no-contest. Through several unforgettable performances inside the octagon, 'The Diamond' has etched his name in the annals of MMA history. His tenacious fighting style and unwavering aggression have endeared him to fans worldwide, ensuring his enduring popularity in the sport.

The former interim 155-pound titleholder has notched wins against a plethora of top-tier MMA competitors, including Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and others.

Poirier's journey to triumph has been riddled with challenges. Born into poverty and amidst family discord, his early years were anything but easy. Yet, as a troubled adolescent, he sought refuge in boxing, eventually transitioning to the world of MMA. From the outset, 'The Diamond' showcased an unwavering resolve, steadily ascending the ranks while competing for local promotions.

Now, Poirier stands as one of the most distinguished MMA fighters globally, boasting an estimated net worth of approximately $10 million. Beyond his prowess in the octagon, he is recognized for his philanthropic endeavors and commitment to family life, often sharing photos and videos of his spouse and children across social media platforms.

Where does Dustin Poirier live now?

The octagon serves as the arena of combat, yet every fighter yearns for a retreat. For Dustin Poirier, that haven of solace is found in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, where his home is a testament to tranquility and familiarity.

According to reports from Strange Buildings, in 2021, 'The Diamond' and his wife Jolie Poirier invested in a lavish residence in Lafayette, purchasing a 5,200-square-foot home for $1.4 million. The property boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms and is situated on a spacious lot spanning just over half an acre.

Although the specific address of Poirier's home remains undisclosed, glimpses from photos and videos shared on social media reveal that the house is nestled within a gated community, featuring a contemporary exterior design.

The interior of Poirier's house radiates modern sophistication, embellished with stylish furniture and captivating art pieces. The kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances, including a wine fridge and double oven, alongside a spacious island perfect for hosting guests. A formal dining room accommodates sizable tables and chairs, while the inviting living room features a fireplace and wall-mounted TV, enhancing the ambiance for gatherings and relaxation.

Outside, the residence dazzles with a sprawling pool area, enveloped by lounge chairs and a covered patio for leisurely lounging. The landscaped yard showcases desert flora, creating a tranquil oasis ideal for relaxation and entertainment alike.