"Where are some of you getting this fake news from?" - Aljamain Sterling rubbishes fan's claim of Merab Dvalishvili being injured

Aljamain Sterling lost his bantamweight championship one pay-per-view ago at UFC 292. He was TKO'd in round two of the headline bout, courtesy of a Sean O'Malley right hand counter. However, despite tasting defeat, 'Funk Master' has been anything but quiet, having already campaigned for a rematch.

But when he's not demanding an immediate rematch, he's making a case for his close friend Merab Dvalishvili to be the next in line. Unfortunately, Dvalishvili himself has no upcoming bouts, causing one fan to claim that he's still injured (he had hand surgery not long ago), however Sterling has dismissed this claim.

His words were as follows:

"Merab is ready to fight in December. Where are some of you getting this fake news from? Now about the stupid thing you were so bold to type… “you sure about that?!”"

The former bantamweight titleholder took to X/Twitter to reply to the fan's fraudulent claim by revealing that Dvalishvili is ready to fight in December. Whether he'll fight Henry Cejudo, as the matchup was once rumored, or someone else, if anyone, is up to the UFC matchmakers.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling has walked back on his previous plans to move up to featherweight. The loss to Sean O'Malley proved sobering enough that he has now reconsidered his plan to face Alexander Volkanovski, who reigns a weight class above as the 145-pound king.

So exactly what the future holds for Aljamain Sterling is up in the air. He is unlikely to earn an immediate rematch given his difficult relationship with UFC CEO Dana White, as well as Sean O'Malley's haste to defend his newly captured bantamweight title against his chief divisional rival, Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

What did Aljamain Sterling say about Bradley Martyn knocking down Sneako in a sparring session?

Recently, footage of fitness influencer Bradley Martyn sparring and dropping Sneako, a 170-pound streamer, has made the rounds on social media. The clip drew several reactions, including a challenge from Jake Paul's boxing trainer and former professional boxer BJ Flores, who is roughly Bradley Martyn's size.

A more positive reaction, albeit jokingly, came from Aljamain Sterling, who is a former guest of the fitness influencer's podcast, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk. According to Sterling, the clip was amazing.